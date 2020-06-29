All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:32 PM

3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest

3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
***Available Now*** Great 3BR 1BA home is your next home! Features hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms, and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy a balcony deck with a birds eye view of serene woods. An unfinished basement has ample additional storage and is a must-see - hurry it won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High School: Frederick Douglass High School
Middle School: Harper-archer Middle School
Elementary School: Fain Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest have any available units?
3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus