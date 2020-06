Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great rental opportunity home on 1/2 of an acre+ in sought after Pine Hills/Sarah Smith. This charming home features a great entertaining family room w/FP, Separate L/R, Kitchen/Dining combo w/open concept & 3BR/2BA on main level. Finished basement w/studio. This beautiful home has been recently renovated w/ everything new & upgraded. Walk to Shady Valley Park & Lenox/Phipps. Minutes to I/85 GA 400. 12Mo Lease Min. (Upstairs of house only is $4000/mo with 4bed 3 ba; basement of house only is $1000/mo w/1 bed studio; and rent the entire house for $5,000/mo).