3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404

Amenities
Luxury 1bdrm Condo w/ Downtown Skylines View at the REALM - LIVE THE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE at REALM! MOVE IN READY! *Spectacular views overlooking Atlanta skyline* Spacious TRUE 1BD featuring HARDWOOD floors throughout, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom, Newly installed upgraded modern kitchen faucet, SS Appliances, laundry closet w/ stackable w/d. Freshly painted and BRAND NEW modern ceiling fans in bdrm & living room - Saltwater SWIMMING POOL, Cardio and Weight gym, 24hr CONCIERGE, assigned gated parking, clubroom, FREE HIGHSPEED INTERNET!! WALK to MARTA, FINE DINING, shopping! THIS IS A MUST COME SEE! GREAT LOCATION!!!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2943750)