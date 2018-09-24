3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Luxury 1bdrm Condo w/ Downtown Skylines View at the REALM - LIVE THE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE at REALM! MOVE IN READY! *Spectacular views overlooking Atlanta skyline* Spacious TRUE 1BD featuring HARDWOOD floors throughout, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom, Newly installed upgraded modern kitchen faucet, SS Appliances, laundry closet w/ stackable w/d. Freshly painted and BRAND NEW modern ceiling fans in bdrm & living room - Saltwater SWIMMING POOL, Cardio and Weight gym, 24hr CONCIERGE, assigned gated parking, clubroom, FREE HIGHSPEED INTERNET!! WALK to MARTA, FINE DINING, shopping! THIS IS A MUST COME SEE! GREAT LOCATION!!!



No Cats Allowed



