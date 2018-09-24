All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404

3324 Peachtree Road NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3324 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Luxury 1bdrm Condo w/ Downtown Skylines View at the REALM - LIVE THE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE at REALM! MOVE IN READY! *Spectacular views overlooking Atlanta skyline* Spacious TRUE 1BD featuring HARDWOOD floors throughout, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom, Newly installed upgraded modern kitchen faucet, SS Appliances, laundry closet w/ stackable w/d. Freshly painted and BRAND NEW modern ceiling fans in bdrm & living room - Saltwater SWIMMING POOL, Cardio and Weight gym, 24hr CONCIERGE, assigned gated parking, clubroom, FREE HIGHSPEED INTERNET!! WALK to MARTA, FINE DINING, shopping! THIS IS A MUST COME SEE! GREAT LOCATION!!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2943750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 have any available units?
3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 have?
Some of 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 is pet friendly.
Does 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 offers parking.
Does 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 have a pool?
Yes, 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 has a pool.
Does 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 have accessible units?
No, 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 Peachtree Rd NE Unit 2404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus