All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West

3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Southwest Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Walk into a grand foyer that has hardwood floors. Formal living room and dining room. Keeping room off of the kitchen. Eat in kitchen. Black appliances with cherry cabinets. Small loft area upstairs. Master bedroom is large enough for a seating area. Other three bedrooms are large as well. This is a must see home. visit www.renterswarehouse.com to apply (choose georgia corporate as the office) To view, visit www.rently.com. Requirements: 600 credit score, income 3x rent, no evictions no felonies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West have any available units?
3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West offer parking?
No, 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West have a pool?
Yes, 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West has a pool.
Does 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West have accessible units?
No, 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Cascade Parc Boulevard South West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus