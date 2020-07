Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming traditional in Grant Park - Situated at the end of a quiet cul de sac, just blocks away from some of Grant Parks hottest restaurants, shops, MARTA and much more! Off street parking, 2 large bedrooms with en-suite baths, stained glass windows, 9ft+ ceilings, lots of storage, wood burning fireplace, 2 large porches, lovely landscaped yard with detached storage shed, all combine to make this home a fantastic value! No vouchers accepted.