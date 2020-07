Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious, Private, and charming is how to describe this well maintained all brick home. This rental feature spacious bedrooms, basement, matching appliances, a brand-new roof, and newer A/C unit. Just minutes away for 285 & I20. This one is guaranteed to go fast. Tenant must have solid credit, and must provide 2 most recent months paystubs. All applicants are subject to a credit check, background check, and rental history verification.