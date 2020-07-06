3262 Cascade Parc Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage guest parking pet friendly

Atlanta Home For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2.5 ba Managed by Owner - Available November 1st! Atlanta 2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom Townhome for Rent is located in the Cascade Parc Subdivision. Features nice family room with a fireplace, and very nice kitchen with Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, Stove/oven/dishwasher and separate dining room area. Half bathroom on main. Hardwoods on main level and upstairs hallway. Office Nook and Unfinished Basement. 2 good sized Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms upstairs with plenty of room. 2 Car Garage with guest parking. Home also features a deck and community pool. 15 minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Managed by Owner. The ceiling in the kitchen will be repaired. Not set up for section 8.



Schools: Kimberly Elementary, Bunche Middle, Therrell High School. Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly, More info- click here- http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Atlanta Home For Rent? Click here- http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2034523)