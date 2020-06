Amenities

Welcome home to this well maintained 3bed/2.5 bath house located in the Princeton Lakes Subdivision. This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, custom wooden blinds, a surround sound in the master bdrm with remote, installed alarmed system, 2 car garage, all kitchen appliances and a backyard with a pergola, BBQ grill under a canopy with a mini deck. No Sec 8 Vouchers are being accepted