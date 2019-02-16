325 E Paces Ferry Road NE 701

Amenities

For Rent! Move in ready top floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, corner condo with sunrise and sunset views- available now! Located in the heart of Buckhead within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and transportation. Condo also has two secured parking spaces, large secure storage unit and in building access to a gym, tennis court and pool. It is a perfect location to suit any lifestyle. Updated with all hardwood floors. No pets. No smoking.

