3220 SW Mangum Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Public Remarks: For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable Mangum Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a furnished basement (sleeps up to 3) and 2 fireplaces! It also features a carport, a spacious, fenced back yard and a carport on the main level. Public: Property is clean, with lots of living space!! Application Fee: $75.00 per adult/ $100.00 per family. Must be submitted with application. Lease approved tenant must occupy the property.