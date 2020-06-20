All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:33 AM

3220 SW Mangum Ln

3220 Mangum Ln SW · (770) 883-2708
Location

3220 Mangum Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Magnum Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3253 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Public Remarks: For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable Mangum Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a furnished basement (sleeps up to 3) and 2 fireplaces! It also features a carport, a spacious, fenced back yard and a carport on the main level. Public: Property is clean, with lots of living space!! Application Fee: $75.00 per adult/ $100.00 per family. Must be submitted with application. Lease approved tenant must occupy the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 SW Mangum Ln have any available units?
3220 SW Mangum Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 SW Mangum Ln have?
Some of 3220 SW Mangum Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 SW Mangum Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3220 SW Mangum Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 SW Mangum Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3220 SW Mangum Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3220 SW Mangum Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3220 SW Mangum Ln does offer parking.
Does 3220 SW Mangum Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 SW Mangum Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 SW Mangum Ln have a pool?
No, 3220 SW Mangum Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3220 SW Mangum Ln have accessible units?
No, 3220 SW Mangum Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 SW Mangum Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 SW Mangum Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
