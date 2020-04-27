3220 Mangum Lane SW

Amenities

hardwood floors carport fireplace furnished oven refrigerator

For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable West Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a furnished basement (sleeps up to 3) and a wood-burning fireplace! The basment features low-maintenance, hard surface floors and lots of space! The property also features a carport (2 spaces) on the main level, with an entrance to a sitting room and the kitchen. Property sits on an half-acre lot with a large, fenced-in back yard!