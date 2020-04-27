All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:48 AM

3220 Mangum Lane SW

3220 Mangum Lane Southwest · (770) 883-2708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3220 Mangum Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Magnum Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable West Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a furnished basement (sleeps up to 3) and a wood-burning fireplace! The basment features low-maintenance, hard surface floors and lots of space! The property also features a carport (2 spaces) on the main level, with an entrance to a sitting room and the kitchen. Property sits on an half-acre lot with a large, fenced-in back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Mangum Lane SW have any available units?
3220 Mangum Lane SW has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 Mangum Lane SW have?
Some of 3220 Mangum Lane SW's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Mangum Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Mangum Lane SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Mangum Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Mangum Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3220 Mangum Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Mangum Lane SW does offer parking.
Does 3220 Mangum Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Mangum Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Mangum Lane SW have a pool?
No, 3220 Mangum Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Mangum Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 3220 Mangum Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Mangum Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Mangum Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
