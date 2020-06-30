All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3203 Lenox Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3203 Lenox Road NE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:09 AM

3203 Lenox Road NE

3203 Lenox Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3203 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
New Stainless Appliances New Carpet New Paint Great LED Chandelier 2 Bedroom with Den and 2 Fireplaces or 3 Bedroom High End 24 Hour Security
Enter to a richly decorated paneled foyer with brass doors Enjoy stately manicured, grounds Amenities include pool, fitness center, gas grills, and flower gardens and pet-friendly relaxation areas. Enjoy an easy walk to Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza Sumptuous square footage offers 3 bedrooms The living room has french doors that open to the balcony. Seller prefers 24 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
3203 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3203 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 3203 Lenox Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3203 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3203 Lenox Road NE is pet friendly.
Does 3203 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
No, 3203 Lenox Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 3203 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3203 Lenox Road NE has a pool.
Does 3203 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3203 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus