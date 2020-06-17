All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

32 Peachtree Street NW

32 Peachtree Street · (404) 446-7494
Location

32 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30303
Fairlie-Poplar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 902 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
internet access
key fob access
Welcome to the historic William Oliver building! Built in 1920, the charm & style of this building is unparalleled! Meticulously maintained 2 bed/2 bath condo on the 11th floor with stunning views of the city. The high loft-style ceilings lend an open & grand feeling to this condo. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, spacious kitchen, 2 full bathrooms, & washer/dryer included in unit. Amenities include: 24 hr concierge, basic cable, basic internet, roof top patio with stellar views, key fob access to building, clubhouse, fitness center, business center. Walk to GA State.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have any available units?
32 Peachtree Street NW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Peachtree Street NW have?
Some of 32 Peachtree Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Peachtree Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
32 Peachtree Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Peachtree Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 32 Peachtree Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW offer parking?
No, 32 Peachtree Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Peachtree Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have a pool?
No, 32 Peachtree Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have accessible units?
No, 32 Peachtree Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Peachtree Street NW has units with dishwashers.
