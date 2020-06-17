32 Peachtree Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym internet access key fob access

Welcome to the historic William Oliver building! Built in 1920, the charm & style of this building is unparalleled! Meticulously maintained 2 bed/2 bath condo on the 11th floor with stunning views of the city. The high loft-style ceilings lend an open & grand feeling to this condo. Beautiful hardwoods throughout, spacious kitchen, 2 full bathrooms, & washer/dryer included in unit. Amenities include: 24 hr concierge, basic cable, basic internet, roof top patio with stellar views, key fob access to building, clubhouse, fitness center, business center. Walk to GA State.