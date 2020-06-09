32 Peachtree Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator parking internet access

Cool Historic Building!! Walk to Georgia State!! Work in Downtown Atlanta?? The Historic Building of Williams Oliver! Loft style condo has everything included except for parking! Large Storage included. Condo features great views, hardwood floors in living rm and dining area, updated kitchen, newer carpet, and washer/dryer! Amenities include Basic Cable, Basic Internet, Concierge, Roof-top patio and Clubhouse! Walk to Marta, GSU, Underground, Philips Arena, Centennial Park, and tons of Restaurants/Shops! Professionally Managed. No Housing Voucher participation.