Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:56 PM

32 Peachtree Street NW

32 Peachtree Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

32 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30303
Fairlie-Poplar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
parking
internet access
Cool Historic Building!! Walk to Georgia State!! Work in Downtown Atlanta?? The Historic Building of Williams Oliver! Loft style condo has everything included except for parking! Large Storage included. Condo features great views, hardwood floors in living rm and dining area, updated kitchen, newer carpet, and washer/dryer! Amenities include Basic Cable, Basic Internet, Concierge, Roof-top patio and Clubhouse! Walk to Marta, GSU, Underground, Philips Arena, Centennial Park, and tons of Restaurants/Shops! Professionally Managed. No Housing Voucher participation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have any available units?
32 Peachtree Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Peachtree Street NW have?
Some of 32 Peachtree Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Peachtree Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
32 Peachtree Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Peachtree Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 32 Peachtree Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 32 Peachtree Street NW offers parking.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Peachtree Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have a pool?
No, 32 Peachtree Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have accessible units?
No, 32 Peachtree Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Peachtree Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Peachtree Street NW has units with dishwashers.
