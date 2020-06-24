All apartments in Atlanta
3185 Panther Trail Southwest

3185 Panther Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3185 Panther Trail Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To view the property: put 3160 Panther trail in GPS when you arrive, you will see a school across the street, immediately to the left of the school there is a long driveway that runs along the side of the school, go up the driveway to the 2nd house

This house is nestled up a 1/4 mile driveway hidden from the bustling streets of Atlanta! This home has been completely remodeled and features granite countertops, new cabinets, hardwoods, Energy efficient windows, large unfinished basement for lots of storage, MUST SEE INSIDE!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 Panther Trail Southwest have any available units?
3185 Panther Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3185 Panther Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3185 Panther Trail Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 Panther Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3185 Panther Trail Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3185 Panther Trail Southwest offer parking?
No, 3185 Panther Trail Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3185 Panther Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3185 Panther Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 Panther Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 3185 Panther Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3185 Panther Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3185 Panther Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 Panther Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3185 Panther Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3185 Panther Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3185 Panther Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
