Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

2br/2ba rental available fully-furnished in bustling & beloved Taco Town. Walkable to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery, and retail including the new Madison Yards development and Atlanta Dairies. Less than a mile from Eastside Beltline access, and conveniently close to I-20. High ceilings and open floor plan highlight everything these historic Grant Park homes have to offer. Private front porch and back deck for your morning coffee. In-town living doesn't get much better!