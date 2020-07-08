All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

314 Brooks Av SW

314 Brooks Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

314 Brooks Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this one! - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home ranch. This home has been completely renovated inside and outside. The inside was completely re-wired, brand new plumbing, brand new bathrooms beautifully done with gorgeous tile and plumbing fixtures. The kitchen has brand new cabinets and beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors thru-out... Outside has Brand new roof, new gutters freshly painted. The front and back yard has been sodded with Bermuda sod and has a level yard. A new poured driveway. A fenced in yard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5769817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Brooks Av SW have any available units?
314 Brooks Av SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Brooks Av SW have?
Some of 314 Brooks Av SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Brooks Av SW currently offering any rent specials?
314 Brooks Av SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Brooks Av SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Brooks Av SW is pet friendly.
Does 314 Brooks Av SW offer parking?
No, 314 Brooks Av SW does not offer parking.
Does 314 Brooks Av SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Brooks Av SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Brooks Av SW have a pool?
No, 314 Brooks Av SW does not have a pool.
Does 314 Brooks Av SW have accessible units?
No, 314 Brooks Av SW does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Brooks Av SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Brooks Av SW does not have units with dishwashers.

