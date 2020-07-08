314 Brooks Av SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this one! - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home ranch. This home has been completely renovated inside and outside. The inside was completely re-wired, brand new plumbing, brand new bathrooms beautifully done with gorgeous tile and plumbing fixtures. The kitchen has brand new cabinets and beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors thru-out... Outside has Brand new roof, new gutters freshly painted. The front and back yard has been sodded with Bermuda sod and has a level yard. A new poured driveway. A fenced in yard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



