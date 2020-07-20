3107 Pine Heights Dr NE

Amenities

Great location and beautiful condo! - Convenient Buckhead location. Walk to restaurants - close to Midtown shopping, restaurants, Marta, and minutes from I-85 and GA400! This is a gated community with security, swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, club house with gym. This s a spacious 2 split bedroom plan in Lenox Heights. Open living room with dinning room, kitchen, large bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Nice balcony! Water and basic cable included. Two assigned parking spots. Pets are negotiable. No vouchers or section 8 will be accepted. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing please call 678-929-4345.



