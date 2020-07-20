All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

3107 Pine Heights Dr NE

3107 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great location and beautiful condo! - Convenient Buckhead location. Walk to restaurants - close to Midtown shopping, restaurants, Marta, and minutes from I-85 and GA400! This is a gated community with security, swimming pool, lighted tennis courts, club house with gym. This s a spacious 2 split bedroom plan in Lenox Heights. Open living room with dinning room, kitchen, large bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Nice balcony! Water and basic cable included. Two assigned parking spots. Pets are negotiable. No vouchers or section 8 will be accepted. Some fees apply. To schedule a viewing please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE4715900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE have any available units?
3107 Pine Heights Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE have?
Some of 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Pine Heights Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE have a pool?
Yes, 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE has a pool.
Does 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Pine Heights Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
