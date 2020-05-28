3107 PEACHTREE Road NE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lease brand new unit at The Charles! Prime location steps Buckhead Atlanta's shops & restaurants. This 15th floor unit is really the prefect level. High enough for sweeping views, but still relates to pool deck below. Remarkable ceiling height and room volume in this spacious 3,867 square foot residence. German engineered "nanawall" folding door system which offers a seamless open lifestyle between the living space and the grand outdoor terrace that includes upgrade of outdoor fireplace. Splendid modern finishes include custom Italian lacquer cabinetry, Gaggenau