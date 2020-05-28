All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3107 PEACHTREE Road NE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

3107 PEACHTREE Road NE

3107 Peachtree Road · (404) 974-4388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3107 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 · Avail. now

$15,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lease brand new unit at The Charles! Prime location steps Buckhead Atlanta's shops & restaurants. This 15th floor unit is really the prefect level. High enough for sweeping views, but still relates to pool deck below. Remarkable ceiling height and room volume in this spacious 3,867 square foot residence. German engineered "nanawall" folding door system which offers a seamless open lifestyle between the living space and the grand outdoor terrace that includes upgrade of outdoor fireplace. Splendid modern finishes include custom Italian lacquer cabinetry, Gaggenau

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE have any available units?
3107 PEACHTREE Road NE has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE have?
Some of 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3107 PEACHTREE Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE does offer parking.
Does 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE has a pool.
Does 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 PEACHTREE Road NE has units with dishwashers.

