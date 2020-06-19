All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

308 Glenwood Avenue, SE

308 Glenwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

308 Glenwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
#GREATLY REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY $1699.00 LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST IN COMFORTABLE LUXURY! - GREATLY REDUCED!
This cozy home is of great value and is loaded with class, quality and many features combined with functionality of vogue lifestyle living. Freshly painted throughout just this week adds a freshness to this light filled home.

Enjoy the convenience of not requiring a vehicle to get around! Everything is close and you can spoil yourself with the choice of friendly restaurants and an excellent selection of shops, all of which are nearby.
This remarkable home with 2 exceptionally large bedrooms and 2 beautiful bathrooms will be that last place you will want to live for a long time to come!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 2 exceptional bedrooms
- 2 stunning bathrooms
- Chefs Kitchen with quality stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood floors on the main level
- Cozy Fireplace
- Spectacular vaulted ceilings upstairs
- Carpet upstairs
- Fans throughout
- Double french doors
- Juliet style balcony
- Freshly painted throughout
- Washer/Dryer included for use
- Parking pad in the rear of home
- Front porch sitting area
- Popular location of charm and opulence
- Excellent value!

You will LOVE this leafy green location with the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!
Call today to see this home before its gone!

Credit score 620 or above, voucher holders who meet this are welcome.

To view this home, please call Fran at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

https://photos.app.goo.gl/PnLKCuHCmYFCSguj8

(RLNE1890540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE have any available units?
308 Glenwood Avenue, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE have?
Some of 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE currently offering any rent specials?
308 Glenwood Avenue, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE pet-friendly?
No, 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE offer parking?
Yes, 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE offers parking.
Does 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE have a pool?
No, 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE does not have a pool.
Does 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE have accessible units?
No, 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Glenwood Avenue, SE does not have units with dishwashers.

