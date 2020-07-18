305 Sisson Avenue NE

Amenities
Hot Hot Hot Kirkwood Neighborhood, Hip & Sunny Bungalow on great street, close to all that Kirkwood and Decatur have to offer. 2 BR / 1 BA with separate Living Room and Dining Room. All new: Thermal Pane Windows & Blinds (5/20); New HVAC (4/19); New Stacked Laundry Center (7/18); Renovated Full Bath (3/18); ; New Dishwasher, Kitchen Flooring, Refinished Hardwood Floors, & Interior Paint (3/18); Decorative Only fireplace, recessed lighting. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sun room or use the extra space for a Home Office or Yoga room. Rent includes monthly yard care and Termite Control. One block to Sun in My Belly, Dish Dive, Oakhurst. Walk to Marta. Move in 7/1, just in time for Reopening of Atlanta and Summer Activities. Tenants Pay Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Interior Pest Control. Lawn Care is Provided. Driveway, Off-street Parking for 2 cars. No Garage or Carport.