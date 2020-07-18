All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

305 Sisson Avenue NE

305 Sisson Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

305 Sisson Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
yoga
Hot Hot Hot Kirkwood Neighborhood, Hip & Sunny Bungalow on great street, close to all that Kirkwood and Decatur have to offer. 2 BR / 1 BA with separate Living Room and Dining Room. All new: Thermal Pane Windows & Blinds (5/20); New HVAC (4/19); New Stacked Laundry Center (7/18); Renovated Full Bath (3/18); ; New Dishwasher, Kitchen Flooring, Refinished Hardwood Floors, & Interior Paint (3/18); Decorative Only fireplace, recessed lighting. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sun room or use the extra space for a Home Office or Yoga room. Rent includes monthly yard care and Termite Control. One block to Sun in My Belly, Dish Dive, Oakhurst. Walk to Marta. Move in 7/1, just in time for Reopening of Atlanta and Summer Activities. Tenants Pay Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Interior Pest Control. Lawn Care is Provided. Driveway, Off-street Parking for 2 cars. No Garage or Carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Sisson Avenue NE have any available units?
305 Sisson Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Sisson Avenue NE have?
Some of 305 Sisson Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Sisson Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
305 Sisson Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Sisson Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 305 Sisson Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 305 Sisson Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 305 Sisson Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 305 Sisson Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Sisson Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Sisson Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 305 Sisson Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 305 Sisson Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 305 Sisson Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Sisson Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Sisson Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
