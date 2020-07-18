305 Sisson Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking yoga

Hot Hot Hot Kirkwood Neighborhood, Hip & Sunny Bungalow on great street, close to all that Kirkwood and Decatur have to offer. 2 BR / 1 BA with separate Living Room and Dining Room. All new: Thermal Pane Windows & Blinds (5/20); New HVAC (4/19); New Stacked Laundry Center (7/18); Renovated Full Bath (3/18); ; New Dishwasher, Kitchen Flooring, Refinished Hardwood Floors, & Interior Paint (3/18); Decorative Only fireplace, recessed lighting. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sun room or use the extra space for a Home Office or Yoga room. Rent includes monthly yard care and Termite Control. One block to Sun in My Belly, Dish Dive, Oakhurst. Walk to Marta. Move in 7/1, just in time for Reopening of Atlanta and Summer Activities. Tenants Pay Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, Interior Pest Control. Lawn Care is Provided. Driveway, Off-street Parking for 2 cars. No Garage or Carport.