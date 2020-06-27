All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 301 Glenn Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
301 Glenn Street Southwest
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

301 Glenn Street Southwest

301 Glenn Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Glenn Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30312
Mechanicsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to your new home! It is located at 301 Glenn Street SW Atlanta Georgia 30312, in the Mechanicsville Neighborhood. This is a beautiful three level contemporary Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the two upstairs bedrooms. A beautiful lower level bedroom with hardwood floors. Master bath has whirl pool tub/shower combo as well as a separate shower. Beautiful white kitchen cabinets, gas stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher, with access to a deck from the kitchen. This home has a full size washer and dryer. A gas fireplace in the living room. For security purposes, it has a Ring doorbell. Additionally, a one car garage with remote entry .
This town home is in the heart of the city and has quick access to Freeways, Georgia State University, the Georgia Dome , and Grant Park.
This is a beautiful three level contemporary Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the two upstairs bedrooms. A beautiful lower level bedroom with hardwood floors. Master bath has whirl pool tub/shower combo as well as a separate shower. Beautiful white kitchen cabinets, gas stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher, with access to a deck from the kitchen. This home has a full size washer and dryer. A gas fireplace in the living room. For security purposes, it has a Ring doorbell. Additionally, a one car garage with remote entry .
This town home is in the heart of the city and has quick access to Freeways, Georgia State University, the Georgia Dome, and Grant Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Glenn Street Southwest have any available units?
301 Glenn Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Glenn Street Southwest have?
Some of 301 Glenn Street Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Glenn Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
301 Glenn Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Glenn Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 301 Glenn Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 301 Glenn Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 301 Glenn Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 301 Glenn Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Glenn Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Glenn Street Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 301 Glenn Street Southwest has a pool.
Does 301 Glenn Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 301 Glenn Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Glenn Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Glenn Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus