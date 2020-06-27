301 Glenn Street Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to your new home! It is located at 301 Glenn Street SW Atlanta Georgia 30312, in the Mechanicsville Neighborhood. This is a beautiful three level contemporary Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the two upstairs bedrooms. A beautiful lower level bedroom with hardwood floors. Master bath has whirl pool tub/shower combo as well as a separate shower. Beautiful white kitchen cabinets, gas stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher, with access to a deck from the kitchen. This home has a full size washer and dryer. A gas fireplace in the living room. For security purposes, it has a Ring doorbell. Additionally, a one car garage with remote entry .

This town home is in the heart of the city and has quick access to Freeways, Georgia State University, the Georgia Dome , and Grant Park.

