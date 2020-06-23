2980 Rockingham Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable ranch nestled on an oversized lot in highly desirable Castlewood neighborhood in Morris Brandon Elementary district. Open and spacious floor plan offering a large fireside family room, formal dining room, and updated kitchen with raised/painted cabinetry and stainless appliance packaged. Three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, and spacious finished basement with playroom and powder room. Large double rear decks perfect for entertaining. Super deep/fenced lot with children’s play set and large play yard.