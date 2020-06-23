All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

2980 Rockingham Drive NW

2980 Rockingham Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2980 Rockingham Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Castlewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable ranch nestled on an oversized lot in highly desirable Castlewood neighborhood in Morris Brandon Elementary district. Open and spacious floor plan offering a large fireside family room, formal dining room, and updated kitchen with raised/painted cabinetry and stainless appliance packaged. Three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level, and spacious finished basement with playroom and powder room. Large double rear decks perfect for entertaining. Super deep/fenced lot with children’s play set and large play yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 Rockingham Drive NW have any available units?
2980 Rockingham Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2980 Rockingham Drive NW have?
Some of 2980 Rockingham Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 Rockingham Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2980 Rockingham Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 Rockingham Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2980 Rockingham Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2980 Rockingham Drive NW offer parking?
No, 2980 Rockingham Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 2980 Rockingham Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2980 Rockingham Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 Rockingham Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2980 Rockingham Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2980 Rockingham Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2980 Rockingham Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 Rockingham Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2980 Rockingham Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

