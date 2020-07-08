All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

2973 Margaret Mitchell CT

2973 Margaret Mitchell Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2973 Margaret Mitchell Court Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Westminster - Milmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Casual elegance in the heart of Buckhead! Harrison Design open floor plan, 10+ foot ceilings throughout with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding home with natural light, oversized chef's kitchen and seamless flow make this home perfect for entertaining! Large addition in 2016 of screened porch, oversized deck with state-of-the-art Luxor lighting and terrace for walkout basement complete the flow of this show house. Master with sitting area and gigantic closet (30 feet long!)with custom built-ins, plus 3 additional oversized en-suite bedrooms, w/guest room on 1st floor! Great sound system and 365-degree security cameras! 2 fireplaces on main, laundry rooms both levels! Fresh paint in living areas, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT have any available units?
2973 Margaret Mitchell CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT have?
Some of 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Margaret Mitchell CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT pet-friendly?
No, 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT offer parking?
Yes, 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT offers parking.
Does 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT have a pool?
No, 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT does not have a pool.
Does 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT have accessible units?
No, 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 Margaret Mitchell CT has units with dishwashers.

