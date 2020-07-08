2973 Margaret Mitchell CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Casual elegance in the heart of Buckhead! Harrison Design open floor plan, 10+ foot ceilings throughout with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding home with natural light, oversized chef's kitchen and seamless flow make this home perfect for entertaining! Large addition in 2016 of screened porch, oversized deck with state-of-the-art Luxor lighting and terrace for walkout basement complete the flow of this show house. Master with sitting area and gigantic closet (30 feet long!)with custom built-ins, plus 3 additional oversized en-suite bedrooms, w/guest room on 1st floor! Great sound system and 365-degree security cameras! 2 fireplaces on main, laundry rooms both levels! Fresh paint in living areas, too!