Atlanta, GA
295 Peters St.
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

295 Peters St.

295 Peters Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

295 Peters Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
295 Peters St. Available 10/04/19 Stand Alone Live Work Loft in Castleberry Hill! - Live/work loft on 2 levels! 1st level is warehouse space with approximately 1500 sq.ft., raw space, perfect for photography studio, office space or just for extra storage.

Upstairs you will find the living quarters with 2 bed/2bath on another 1500 sq.ft, central heat and air and washer and dryer connections.

This loft offers exposed brick, 12 ft. ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light and hardwood floors throughout!

2 separated bedrooms but not entirely enclosed. The master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower.

Large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Washer and dryer hookups.

Available October 4. 2019

There is NO DEDICATED PARKING for this unit, only street parking. There is a lot across the street that you can probably rent a space on a monthly basis.

Garbage included in rent.

Contact Nesa with 9 Mile Trolley Realty at nesa@greatatlantalofts.com or 404-579-9307.

Sorry no dogs allowed.

1 Year Lease or longer

Must have credit score above 650, good rental history and make 3 times the monthly rent. NO VOUCHERS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2457347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Peters St. have any available units?
295 Peters St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 Peters St. have?
Some of 295 Peters St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Peters St. currently offering any rent specials?
295 Peters St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Peters St. pet-friendly?
No, 295 Peters St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 295 Peters St. offer parking?
Yes, 295 Peters St. offers parking.
Does 295 Peters St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Peters St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Peters St. have a pool?
No, 295 Peters St. does not have a pool.
Does 295 Peters St. have accessible units?
No, 295 Peters St. does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Peters St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Peters St. does not have units with dishwashers.
