Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

295 Peters St. Available 10/04/19 Stand Alone Live Work Loft in Castleberry Hill! - Live/work loft on 2 levels! 1st level is warehouse space with approximately 1500 sq.ft., raw space, perfect for photography studio, office space or just for extra storage.



Upstairs you will find the living quarters with 2 bed/2bath on another 1500 sq.ft, central heat and air and washer and dryer connections.



This loft offers exposed brick, 12 ft. ceilings, plenty of windows for natural light and hardwood floors throughout!



2 separated bedrooms but not entirely enclosed. The master bathroom has a garden tub and separate shower.



Large updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.



Washer and dryer hookups.



Available October 4. 2019



There is NO DEDICATED PARKING for this unit, only street parking. There is a lot across the street that you can probably rent a space on a monthly basis.



Garbage included in rent.



Contact Nesa with 9 Mile Trolley Realty at nesa@greatatlantalofts.com or 404-579-9307.



Sorry no dogs allowed.



1 Year Lease or longer



Must have credit score above 650, good rental history and make 3 times the monthly rent. NO VOUCHERS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2457347)