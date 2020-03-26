All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2910 Diana Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2910 Diana Drive SW
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

2910 Diana Drive SW

2910 Diana Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2910 Diana Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Diana Drive SW have any available units?
2910 Diana Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Diana Drive SW have?
Some of 2910 Diana Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Diana Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Diana Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Diana Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Diana Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2910 Diana Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Diana Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2910 Diana Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Diana Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Diana Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2910 Diana Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Diana Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2910 Diana Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Diana Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Diana Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus