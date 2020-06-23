All apartments in Atlanta
Location

2881 Parrott Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous,recently renovated 2-Bedroom/2Bath Bungalow in Historic Whittier Mills is where you want to be! Charming home with Hardwood Floors throughout, period moldings, 3 Fireplaces,LOTS of windows/natural light.From the living room into a gorgeous kitchen with Granite Counters,custom cabinet,w/great open floor-plan to entertain family/guests while you do dinner.Amazing deck,enjoy a meal under the stars!Master Suite big enough for a King-bed, walk-in closet, Nice bath w/designer tile, stone counters,mahogany vanity & custom lighting,2nd BR as nice!This can all be yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Parrott Avenue NW have any available units?
2881 Parrott Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2881 Parrott Avenue NW have?
Some of 2881 Parrott Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 Parrott Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Parrott Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Parrott Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 2881 Parrott Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2881 Parrott Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 2881 Parrott Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 2881 Parrott Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2881 Parrott Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Parrott Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 2881 Parrott Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Parrott Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 2881 Parrott Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Parrott Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2881 Parrott Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
