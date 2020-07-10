All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

2879 4th Street

2879 4th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2879 4th Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Hammond Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
PRICED REDUCED!!! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - A higher standard of living with superior quality of all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight your family - it won't last long! Stainless Steel appliance package to be installed.

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Bath Rooms
* Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops and Extra Overhead Cupboards
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Refrigerator
* New Hardwood Floors
* New Carpet to the Bedrooms
* Secluded Nice Yard With Lush Green Backdrop
* Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking
* Fenced in backyard
* Open floor plan

Located near schools, great shopping and convenient to highways, wouldn't you like to live in this newly renovated home and start living the American DREAM?

Please call Carmen Lebron at 404-334-7195 for more information and to schedule a private viewing before its gone!

(RLNE5222496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2879 4th Street have any available units?
2879 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2879 4th Street have?
Some of 2879 4th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2879 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2879 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2879 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2879 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2879 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2879 4th Street offers parking.
Does 2879 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2879 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2879 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2879 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2879 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2879 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2879 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2879 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

