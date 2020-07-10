2879 4th Street

Amenities

PRICED REDUCED!!! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME! HIGH-END UPGRADES, AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - A higher standard of living with superior quality of all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight your family - it won't last long! Stainless Steel appliance package to be installed.



* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms

* 2 New Bath Rooms

* Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops and Extra Overhead Cupboards

* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Refrigerator

* New Hardwood Floors

* New Carpet to the Bedrooms

* Secluded Nice Yard With Lush Green Backdrop

* Driveway For Extra Off Street Parking

* Fenced in backyard

* Open floor plan



Located near schools, great shopping and convenient to highways, wouldn't you like to live in this newly renovated home and start living the American DREAM?



Please call Carmen Lebron at 404-334-7195 for more information and to schedule a private viewing before its gone!



