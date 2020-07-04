285 Oxford Place NE #2

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a65920064 ---- Nestled on a quiet street in sought after Candler Park, this quaint community at Oxford Place offers a bright 2bd/1ba townhome featuring: new interior paint, newer appliances, hardwoods on the main level , dedicated laundry on main level, private walk-out fenced patio area, updated bath, spacious closets & separate living room and dining room. Conveniently located to Candler Park, L5P, Dekalb Ave, Emory, downtown Atlanta, and Decatur. For more information visit atlantapropertymanagement.com Application Fee: $65 per applicant Security Deposit: Equal to One Month?s rental amount Pets: 2 Pets Allowed with max weight per pet of 40 pounds Pet Fee: $250 Per Pet - Non-refundable Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer Utilities Included: Water and Garbage Tenant responsible for All Other Utilities Parking: 1 Parking Space No Vouchers