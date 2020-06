Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Huge ranch rental in the Paces/Buckhead area ready for immediate move-in. Award winning school district with easy access to Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Large flat yard with optional pool (tenant must pay extra fee if open and maintained). Family room, dining room, separate den and large patio make this the perfect home for entertaining. Owner will allow pets and deposit is refundable.