Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No section 8.... Residential lease/NOT Commercial. Sweet cottage with 3 BR/2BA, great condition and convenient location. would allow for live/work situation. ZONED Residential. Home is all electric, water is billed through landlord and added to monthly rent due. Good frontage/visability on Piedmont just past Buckhead Mercedes Benz dealership.Background and Credit check mandatory.