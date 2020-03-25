All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 281 E Wesley Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
281 E Wesley Road NE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:14 AM

281 E Wesley Road NE

281 East Wesley Road · (770) 313-3264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

281 East Wesley Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous custom built home. Main level features open living spaces for easy living. Maple hardwoods throughout,tiled baths, and stained concrete basement floor. Living room with FP and access to the wrap around porch. Large DR and custom kitchen with stone countertops and SS appliances. Great lighting throughout. 2nd level has master ensuite with access to balcony. Custom master BA with exceptional fixtures. Add'l BR, BA, and sitting room on 2nd floor. 3rd level has BR/bunkroom/BA and sitting room and deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 E Wesley Road NE have any available units?
281 E Wesley Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 E Wesley Road NE have?
Some of 281 E Wesley Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 E Wesley Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
281 E Wesley Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 E Wesley Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 281 E Wesley Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 281 E Wesley Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 281 E Wesley Road NE does offer parking.
Does 281 E Wesley Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 E Wesley Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 E Wesley Road NE have a pool?
No, 281 E Wesley Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 281 E Wesley Road NE have accessible units?
No, 281 E Wesley Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 281 E Wesley Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 E Wesley Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 281 E Wesley Road NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity