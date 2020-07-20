281 Carlyle Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location!! Minutes to Krog Street Market, the Beltline, L5P, Candler Park, Decatur, Fox Bros, and Edgewood Retail District9. Property features high ceilings, hardwoods throughout, gas fireplace. Quartz vanity counter tops, granite kitchen counters, imported faucets. Don't Miss Out! All adults over the age of 18, living in the home, must complete an online application and have a credit score of 700+ before the home can be shown. Contact DUFFY Realty for more details.)