Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

281 Carlyle Park Drive

281 Carlyle Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

281 Carlyle Park Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Location, location, location!! Minutes to Krog Street Market, the Beltline, L5P, Candler Park, Decatur, Fox Bros, and Edgewood Retail District9. Property features high ceilings, hardwoods throughout, gas fireplace. Quartz vanity counter tops, granite kitchen counters, imported faucets. Don't Miss Out! All adults over the age of 18, living in the home, must complete an online application and have a credit score of 700+ before the home can be shown. Contact DUFFY Realty for more details.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Carlyle Park Drive have any available units?
281 Carlyle Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Carlyle Park Drive have?
Some of 281 Carlyle Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Carlyle Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
281 Carlyle Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Carlyle Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 281 Carlyle Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 281 Carlyle Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 281 Carlyle Park Drive offers parking.
Does 281 Carlyle Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Carlyle Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Carlyle Park Drive have a pool?
No, 281 Carlyle Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 281 Carlyle Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 281 Carlyle Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Carlyle Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Carlyle Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
