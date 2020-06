Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Move-In Ready! Huge, Renovated Condo Flat. Laminate Floors, Updated Kitchen and Baths with Higher End Details. It has tile, new cabinets with Stainless Steel Appliances and a Bright Sunroom. This One is a Must-See! Walk to Cafe and All the Great Amenities: 18-hole par 3 golf course, 3 pools, gym, tennis, cafe/bar, 24/7 manned gatehouse and More! Come live the country club without the country club price!