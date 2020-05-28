2798 Glenlocke Cir NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tenant occupied until end of Aug. Available for new tenants mid Sept. What a great location just inside 285 at Bolton Road exit. This large 2 story home is ready for you to move in now. Spectacular 2 story Living room is open and free flowing into the Dining room and Kitchen areas all with beautiful hardwood flooring. Kitchen features gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom is on main with large private bath featuring double vanities, large soaking tub and separate tiled shower. Additional 3 bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor. Outdoor living space provides a patio with fire pit and grill. 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee + $175 pet deposit. 45 lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.