All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2798 Glenlocke Cir NW
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

2798 Glenlocke Cir NW

2798 Glenlocke Circle NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2798 Glenlocke Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Monroe Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tenant occupied until end of Aug. Available for new tenants mid Sept. What a great location just inside 285 at Bolton Road exit. This large 2 story home is ready for you to move in now. Spectacular 2 story Living room is open and free flowing into the Dining room and Kitchen areas all with beautiful hardwood flooring. Kitchen features gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom is on main with large private bath featuring double vanities, large soaking tub and separate tiled shower. Additional 3 bedrooms and full bath are located on the second floor. Outdoor living space provides a patio with fire pit and grill. 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Pets are allowed with $175 pet fee + $175 pet deposit. 45 lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW have any available units?
2798 Glenlocke Cir NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW have?
Some of 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW currently offering any rent specials?
2798 Glenlocke Cir NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW is pet friendly.
Does 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW offer parking?
Yes, 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW offers parking.
Does 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW have a pool?
No, 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW does not have a pool.
Does 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW have accessible units?
No, 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2798 Glenlocke Cir NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus