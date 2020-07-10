27309 Plantation Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Enjoy this spacious renovated 2 bed, 2 bath at the Plantation at Lenox. Gorgeous custom travertine master bathroom with oversized shower featuring heated soaking bench & custom double vanity. Walls have been removed to open the large eat-in kitchen with etched stone floors & stainless appliances. Oversized living room with built in storage with sliding doors leading to a balcony with views of the Buckhead skyline. Community offers over 30 wooded acres featuring a park, streams, waterfalls, duck ponds, swimming pool & guard-gated entrance.