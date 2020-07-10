All apartments in Atlanta
Location

27309 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Enjoy this spacious renovated 2 bed, 2 bath at the Plantation at Lenox. Gorgeous custom travertine master bathroom with oversized shower featuring heated soaking bench & custom double vanity. Walls have been removed to open the large eat-in kitchen with etched stone floors & stainless appliances. Oversized living room with built in storage with sliding doors leading to a balcony with views of the Buckhead skyline. Community offers over 30 wooded acres featuring a park, streams, waterfalls, duck ponds, swimming pool & guard-gated entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27309 Plantation Drive NE have any available units?
27309 Plantation Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 27309 Plantation Drive NE have?
Some of 27309 Plantation Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27309 Plantation Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
27309 Plantation Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27309 Plantation Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 27309 Plantation Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 27309 Plantation Drive NE offer parking?
No, 27309 Plantation Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 27309 Plantation Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27309 Plantation Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27309 Plantation Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 27309 Plantation Drive NE has a pool.
Does 27309 Plantation Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 27309 Plantation Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 27309 Plantation Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27309 Plantation Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

