Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

**AVAILABLE NOW**2ND MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE** Come out today and lease this beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the most sought after neighborhood in Atlanta GA! Upgrades include granite counters, stainless steel appliances and much more. Hurry in today this one will not last long! **RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED**