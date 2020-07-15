All apartments in Atlanta
2700 Pinetree Road 1019

2700 Pine Tree Road Northeast · (404) 307-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Pine Tree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1019 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit 1019 Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Roommate plan Buckhead - Property Id: 313096

Roommate Plan. Ground Floor Corner Unit - Great for Social Distancing Each Bedroom has attached Bath, walkin closets. Private Patio. New Flooring, updated Kitchen, updated bathroom with Roman Bowls, pantry. Water included. Very close to I85, 400. Less than two miles from Lennox Mall, 4 miles to midtown, 6 miles to Perimeter. Gated Community, Pool, Gym included. Water included. Monthly Pest Control. Ground Floor End Unit. Very Private, Professional Gated Community. Call or text 4043071589 No Vouchers, Will need to verify income and rental history
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2700-pinetree-road-atlanta-ga-unit-1019/313096
Property Id 313096

(RLNE5959466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 have any available units?
2700 Pinetree Road 1019 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 have?
Some of 2700 Pinetree Road 1019's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Pinetree Road 1019 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 offer parking?
No, 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 has a pool.
Does 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 have accessible units?
No, 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Pinetree Road 1019 has units with dishwashers.
