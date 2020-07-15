2700 Pinetree Road 1019

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Unit 1019 Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Roommate plan Buckhead - Property Id: 313096



Roommate Plan. Ground Floor Corner Unit - Great for Social Distancing Each Bedroom has attached Bath, walkin closets. Private Patio. New Flooring, updated Kitchen, updated bathroom with Roman Bowls, pantry. Water included. Very close to I85, 400. Less than two miles from Lennox Mall, 4 miles to midtown, 6 miles to Perimeter. Gated Community, Pool, Gym included. Water included. Monthly Pest Control. Ground Floor End Unit. Very Private, Professional Gated Community. Call or text 4043071589 No Vouchers, Will need to verify income and rental history

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2700-pinetree-road-atlanta-ga-unit-1019/313096

Property Id 313096



(RLNE5959466)