Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Apt A

Atlanta, GA 30305



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1



This beautiful cottage apartment is in a lovely, well established neighborhood with a lot of character. This front apartment has a screened in front porch and an open air porch. The two bedrooms are large, one with a decorative fireplace. The open floor plan includes a large living room with gorgeous hardwood flooring, a galley kitchen with pantry, and a dining area that shares a high bar with the living room. Off Hwy 19 in the Peachtree Heights/Lindbergh area, just south of Buckhead, this home is close to all that Atlanta has to offer, including great shopping and restaurants such as the Sweetwater Brewing Company, Restaurant Eugene, KR SteakBar, Treehouse, Pasta Vino, Starfish, Jalisco, Imperial Fez, J. Christopher's, Cafe Lapin, Holeman and Finch, and so much more!!!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County Water System

Gas: Scana, Gas South

Electric: GA Power



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.