All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A

27 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peachtree Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

27 Peachtree Hills Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE, Apt A
Atlanta, GA 30305

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1

This beautiful cottage apartment is in a lovely, well established neighborhood with a lot of character. This front apartment has a screened in front porch and an open air porch. The two bedrooms are large, one with a decorative fireplace. The open floor plan includes a large living room with gorgeous hardwood flooring, a galley kitchen with pantry, and a dining area that shares a high bar with the living room. Off Hwy 19 in the Peachtree Heights/Lindbergh area, just south of Buckhead, this home is close to all that Atlanta has to offer, including great shopping and restaurants such as the Sweetwater Brewing Company, Restaurant Eugene, KR SteakBar, Treehouse, Pasta Vino, Starfish, Jalisco, Imperial Fez, J. Christopher's, Cafe Lapin, Holeman and Finch, and so much more!!!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County Water System
Gas: Scana, Gas South
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A have any available units?
27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A have?
Some of 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A offer parking?
No, 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A have a pool?
No, 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A have accessible units?
No, 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Peachtree Hills Ave NE Apt A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus