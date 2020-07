Amenities

This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has been completely redone covering every detail. Beautiful hardwood floors, open dining space and brand new kitchen. New Cabinets, New Counters, New Appliances, New Floors!! Washer and Dryer included as well!! Mature neighborhood close to the Interstate, Shopping, Minutes from Down Town and so much more. Call today for a showing!!! 404-609-1929. Agent: Arvis Sullivan