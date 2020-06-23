All apartments in Atlanta
266 11th Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

266 11th Street NE

266 11th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

266 11th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
garage
Interior Designers Furnished unit for rent in Historic Building directly overlooking Piedmont Park. This building in the Wilburn House was designed by famous architect Leila Ross Wilburn. New hardwood floors, beautifully updated bathrooms w/ period tile & frameless shower doors, & renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counters, and SS appl. Family room with a FP. Large balcony w/ amazing views of Midtown. 2 garage spaces. Enjoy all the conveniences of living near many restaurants & shops in Midtown. Don't forget, when you live here, Piedmont Park is your backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 11th Street NE have any available units?
266 11th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 11th Street NE have?
Some of 266 11th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 11th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
266 11th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 11th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 266 11th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 266 11th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 266 11th Street NE offers parking.
Does 266 11th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 11th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 11th Street NE have a pool?
No, 266 11th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 266 11th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 266 11th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 266 11th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 11th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
