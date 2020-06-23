266 11th Street NE

Amenities
Interior Designers Furnished unit for rent in Historic Building directly overlooking Piedmont Park. This building in the Wilburn House was designed by famous architect Leila Ross Wilburn. New hardwood floors, beautifully updated bathrooms w/ period tile & frameless shower doors, & renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, granite counters, and SS appl. Family room with a FP. Large balcony w/ amazing views of Midtown. 2 garage spaces. Enjoy all the conveniences of living near many restaurants & shops in Midtown. Don't forget, when you live here, Piedmont Park is your backyard.