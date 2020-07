Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Buckhead two story top floor condo. Lenox Green is a gated community with pool, gazebo, fitness center, and onsite security. This unit is able to come furnished or unfurnished and length of lease is flexible. Utilities can be added kept in owners name if tenant prefers. Owner is licensed real estate agent listing the property. Located minutes away from shops, parks, main highways, etc. Easy access to I-85 and SR400.