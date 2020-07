Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Just added 1,000 sq ft finished terrace level to this immaculate 3bed/2.5 bath home! This beautiful craftsman style home is on a private street in Northwest Atlanta-- perfect location for easy access to Midtown, Buckhead, Braves Stadium, and the Airport! 5.8 miles to GA Tech Campus, 7.2 miles to GA State, 6.6 Miles to heart of Buckhead-location could not be better!