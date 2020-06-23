All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2626 Peachtree Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2626 Peachtree Road NW
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

2626 Peachtree Road NW

2626 Peachtree Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2626 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
Buckhead location with awesome downtown views and spectacular sunset views from this 2 BD/2 BA Condo with 2 Balconies on an upper floor. Open concept main area featuring wide hardwoods & large windows with tons of light. Ideal roommate floor-plan, large bedrooms, custom California closet built-ins, tall ceilings, gym, amazing rooftop w/views, hot tub, concierge, gated parking and most utilities included in rent. 12 mo. lease minimum. Partially furnished. Existing furniture can stay at a nominal cost. Don't miss this opportunity - top floors in Buckhead's best location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Peachtree Road NW have any available units?
2626 Peachtree Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 Peachtree Road NW have?
Some of 2626 Peachtree Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Peachtree Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Peachtree Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Peachtree Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Peachtree Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2626 Peachtree Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Peachtree Road NW does offer parking.
Does 2626 Peachtree Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 Peachtree Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Peachtree Road NW have a pool?
No, 2626 Peachtree Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Peachtree Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2626 Peachtree Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Peachtree Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 Peachtree Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus