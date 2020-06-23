2626 Peachtree Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking hot tub

Buckhead location with awesome downtown views and spectacular sunset views from this 2 BD/2 BA Condo with 2 Balconies on an upper floor. Open concept main area featuring wide hardwoods & large windows with tons of light. Ideal roommate floor-plan, large bedrooms, custom California closet built-ins, tall ceilings, gym, amazing rooftop w/views, hot tub, concierge, gated parking and most utilities included in rent. 12 mo. lease minimum. Partially furnished. Existing furniture can stay at a nominal cost. Don't miss this opportunity - top floors in Buckhead's best location!