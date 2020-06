Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Hurry!!! Best price for this rental in Riverside. This one won't last 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 year old modern home with all the amenities you will want. Open floor plan with hardwoods throughout main level. Large granite kitchen island and pendant lights. Stainless Steel appliances. All bath rooms have granite countertops and tiled baths, Fabulous master bath with beautiful tiled soaking tub and extra large walk-in tiled shower. Great roommate plan.