2600 Laurens Cir South West

Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Minutes away from Cascade Springs Nature Preserve & the hip restaurants/retail in historic Cascade Heights. This house feels like home with original charm and modern upgrades. Open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, tile backsplash, eat-in kitchen area and access to the Oversized Back Deck. Bonus room w/ Laundry hookups off Kitchen. Spacious Family room w/ fireplace. Separate Dining and Living area. Top level features spacious Master Bedroom w/ fully upgraded Spa Bathroom-Double vanity, soaking tub, separate glass shower, and huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall w/ double vanity. 2 car garage with plentiful driveway space. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!