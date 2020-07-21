All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2600 Laurens Cir South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2600 Laurens Cir South West
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:35 PM

2600 Laurens Cir South West

2600 Laurens Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Laurens Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Laurens Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Minutes away from Cascade Springs Nature Preserve & the hip restaurants/retail in historic Cascade Heights. This house feels like home with original charm and modern upgrades. Open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, tile backsplash, eat-in kitchen area and access to the Oversized Back Deck. Bonus room w/ Laundry hookups off Kitchen. Spacious Family room w/ fireplace. Separate Dining and Living area. Top level features spacious Master Bedroom w/ fully upgraded Spa Bathroom-Double vanity, soaking tub, separate glass shower, and huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Full bath in hall w/ double vanity. 2 car garage with plentiful driveway space. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Laurens Cir South West have any available units?
2600 Laurens Cir South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Laurens Cir South West have?
Some of 2600 Laurens Cir South West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Laurens Cir South West currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Laurens Cir South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Laurens Cir South West pet-friendly?
No, 2600 Laurens Cir South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2600 Laurens Cir South West offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Laurens Cir South West offers parking.
Does 2600 Laurens Cir South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Laurens Cir South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Laurens Cir South West have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Laurens Cir South West has a pool.
Does 2600 Laurens Cir South West have accessible units?
No, 2600 Laurens Cir South West does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Laurens Cir South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Laurens Cir South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus