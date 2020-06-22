26 Chaumont Sq NW

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool internet access

Modern Luxury Country Club Stay on 1st Golf hole - Property Id: 297774



Modern Golfer's Country Club Retreat on the 1st hole.

This Fully Furnished Luxury Condo is nestled right on the 1st hole of the Cross Creek Golf Course. Enjoy a quiet getaway every evening with a pool, gym, and cafe at close reach inside of the community. Just steps outside of the back door is the pathway to the 1st hole of the 18-hole par three golf course. Convenient location to Midtown, Downtown, or Buckhead (15min or less). Come enjoy your private oasis with modern luxury feel. Washer and dryer in unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297774

Property Id 297774



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847061)