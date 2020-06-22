All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

26 Chaumont Sq NW

26 Chaumont Square Northwest · (850) 207-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Chaumont Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Modern Luxury Country Club Stay on 1st Golf hole - Property Id: 297774

Modern Golfer's Country Club Retreat on the 1st hole.
This Fully Furnished Luxury Condo is nestled right on the 1st hole of the Cross Creek Golf Course. Enjoy a quiet getaway every evening with a pool, gym, and cafe at close reach inside of the community. Just steps outside of the back door is the pathway to the 1st hole of the 18-hole par three golf course. Convenient location to Midtown, Downtown, or Buckhead (15min or less). Come enjoy your private oasis with modern luxury feel. Washer and dryer in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297774
Property Id 297774

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Chaumont Sq NW have any available units?
26 Chaumont Sq NW has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Chaumont Sq NW have?
Some of 26 Chaumont Sq NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Chaumont Sq NW currently offering any rent specials?
26 Chaumont Sq NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Chaumont Sq NW pet-friendly?
No, 26 Chaumont Sq NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 26 Chaumont Sq NW offer parking?
No, 26 Chaumont Sq NW does not offer parking.
Does 26 Chaumont Sq NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Chaumont Sq NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Chaumont Sq NW have a pool?
Yes, 26 Chaumont Sq NW has a pool.
Does 26 Chaumont Sq NW have accessible units?
No, 26 Chaumont Sq NW does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Chaumont Sq NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Chaumont Sq NW has units with dishwashers.
