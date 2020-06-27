2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Ranch in Fernleaf Area! - Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Ba in the Brandon, Sutton, North Atlanta school district, close to area private schools, and just minutes to I-75 at Moores Mill for an easy commute. Large living/dining room combo, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and new SS appliances, upgraded tiled bath with chic rustic cabinetry, bedrooms with Elfa closet shelving, and a wooded, fully fenced backyard with deck, entertaining space and extra parking. Carport and parking pad off driveway as well. Pets welcome with extra deposit and proof of alter. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



