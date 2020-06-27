All apartments in Atlanta
2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW

2550 Defoors Ferry Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Defoors Ferry Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Fernleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Ranch in Fernleaf Area! - Cozy 2 Bed / 1 Ba in the Brandon, Sutton, North Atlanta school district, close to area private schools, and just minutes to I-75 at Moores Mill for an easy commute. Large living/dining room combo, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and new SS appliances, upgraded tiled bath with chic rustic cabinetry, bedrooms with Elfa closet shelving, and a wooded, fully fenced backyard with deck, entertaining space and extra parking. Carport and parking pad off driveway as well. Pets welcome with extra deposit and proof of alter. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rachell@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE2441918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW have any available units?
2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW have?
Some of 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW offers parking.
Does 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW have a pool?
No, 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Defoors Ferry Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
