2544 Susan Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors alarm system range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

Well maintained 3 BR 1 BA ranch is quiet neighborhood. This is the cutest little house in the community. Features tile floors in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Has cozy kitchen that comes with electric stove and refrigerator. This home is equipped with cameras and a alarm system that stays. Tenant pays to have it monitored. This adorable home will not last long.