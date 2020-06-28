Well maintained 3 BR 1 BA ranch is quiet neighborhood. This is the cutest little house in the community. Features tile floors in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Has cozy kitchen that comes with electric stove and refrigerator. This home is equipped with cameras and a alarm system that stays. Tenant pays to have it monitored. This adorable home will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2544 Susan Ln have any available units?
2544 Susan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Susan Ln have?
Some of 2544 Susan Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, alarm system, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Susan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Susan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.