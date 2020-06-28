All apartments in Atlanta
2544 Susan Ln
2544 Susan Ln

2544 Susan Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Susan Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

hardwood floors
alarm system
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
Well maintained 3 BR 1 BA ranch is quiet neighborhood. This is the cutest little house in the community. Features tile floors in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Has cozy kitchen that comes with electric stove and refrigerator. This home is equipped with cameras and a alarm system that stays. Tenant pays to have it monitored. This adorable home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Susan Ln have any available units?
2544 Susan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Susan Ln have?
Some of 2544 Susan Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, alarm system, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Susan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Susan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Susan Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2544 Susan Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2544 Susan Ln offer parking?
No, 2544 Susan Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2544 Susan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Susan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Susan Ln have a pool?
No, 2544 Susan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Susan Ln have accessible units?
No, 2544 Susan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Susan Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 Susan Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
