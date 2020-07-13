All apartments in Atlanta
251 North.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

251 North

Open Now until 5:30pm
300 Cityline Ave NW · (404) 649-0477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Cityline Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-644 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 2-240 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 6-640 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-716 · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1-152 · Avail. now

$2,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 251 North.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
fireplace
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
pool
clubhouse
24hr laundry
bike storage
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
251 North is setting the standard for apartment living. With elegant features such as vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, private patios or balconies, and options for vinyl wood or frieze carpet flooring, it's easy to see why 251 North is a great place to live. Each of our one and two bedroom floor plans features spacious layouts, walk-in closets, and options for duplex and lofts are available. Whatever your needs may be, you find the apartment home your looking for at 251 North.\n\nAt 251 Apartments, we pride ourselves in building a cozy and elegant community for our residents. Amenities such as a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling station with gas grills, cardio based fitness center, and a 24/7 laundry facility are available to all residents. Covered Parking will keep your car sheltered from inclement weather, and a controlled access gated entrance will give you peace of mind about you and your familys security. And even the scruffiest members of your family are welcome with 251 Norths pet-friendly policy. Comfort, security and style are yours to enjoy. \n\nOur staff is dedicated to making sure each and every need of our residents is met. Contact our friendly and professional leasing staff today and discover for yourself all that 251 North has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 -$200
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet); $700 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking deck: 1 space included.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 251 North have any available units?
251 North has 10 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 North have?
Some of 251 North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 North currently offering any rent specials?
251 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 North is pet friendly.
Does 251 North offer parking?
Yes, 251 North offers parking.
Does 251 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 North have a pool?
Yes, 251 North has a pool.
Does 251 North have accessible units?
No, 251 North does not have accessible units.
Does 251 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 North has units with dishwashers.

