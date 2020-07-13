Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup fireplace ceiling fan patio / balcony garbage disposal microwave granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr gym parking bbq/grill on-site laundry pool clubhouse 24hr laundry bike storage internet access lobby pet friendly garage 24hr maintenance

251 North is setting the standard for apartment living. With elegant features such as vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, private patios or balconies, and options for vinyl wood or frieze carpet flooring, it's easy to see why 251 North is a great place to live. Each of our one and two bedroom floor plans features spacious layouts, walk-in closets, and options for duplex and lofts are available. Whatever your needs may be, you find the apartment home your looking for at 251 North.



At 251 Apartments, we pride ourselves in building a cozy and elegant community for our residents. Amenities such as a resort-style pool, outdoor grilling station with gas grills, cardio based fitness center, and a 24/7 laundry facility are available to all residents. Covered Parking will keep your car sheltered from inclement weather, and a controlled access gated entrance will give you peace of mind about you and your familys security. And even the scruffiest members of your family are welcome with 251 Norths pet-friendly policy. Comfort, security and style are yours to enjoy.



Our staff is dedicated to making sure each and every need of our residents is met. Contact our friendly and professional leasing staff today and discover for yourself all that 251 North has to offer.